Kebonang sees black as Boko takes credit

Leader of opposition and Member of Parliament for Gaborone Bonnington North Duma Boko is gloating that his international connections are finally paying off.

Speaking in the presence of the Assistant Minister of Trade and Industry, Sadique Kebonang, the legislator could not conceal his pride at the opening of the Hungarian National Trading House office this week at Fairgrounds. The office will also serve as the Hungarian hub in the Southern African region. Boko narrated how he persuaded his Hungarian friends from establishing their office in Harare, Zimbabwe to Botswana. “When I heard that these men will be in Zimbabwe I took it upon myself to see them and make a fair argument on what the country can offer them,” he said adding that the fruit of his conversation is the opening of the office.

“I must have made a very solid presentation as I managed to woo the Hungarian people into the country.” Boko said he has long caught the interest of the Hungarians when he made a presentation back in Vienna and implored people from the West to come and explore opportunities in Botswana. “I had promised the people of Botswana to use my connections to attract foreign direct investment and I am happy my strategy is working.” He said what pleases him the most is that the Hungarian National Trading House will bring positive results to the local private sector, through their connection to the international market.

”This is the kind of friendships that can be used to save the country millions spent on travelling the world over looking for partnerships.” He pointed out that with their advanced technology Hungarians could be of great assistance to the country especially in the development of a leather park. They could use their experience to help grow and develop the water and energy sector. They will offer the country the opportunity to grow and develop a more advanced agricultural sector.” He said the partnership will also come with transfer of skills and training through scholarships. Boko was quick to point out that all he is getting for his efforts will be the pleasure of helping grow the country’s economy.