Endangered wildlife trust launched

Government yesterday launched an endangered wildlife trust aimed at supporting the work of both private sectors and public conservation initiatives in building a safe environment for species in danger of extinction.

Speaking at the launch of the trust named ‘Tlhokomela’ the Minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama called on the nation to conserve the country’s natural heritage.

The minister revealed startling statistics from the World Wildlife Fund that indicated a global decline of wildlife population by an astonishing 52 percent, 79 percent in fresh water, 39 percent terrestrial and 39 percent on marine species. The Botswana Endangered Wildlife Trust will raise funds both locally and abroad to support the conservation of all endangered species in the country.

Tlhokomela comes forward with the belief that to save our wildlife, we need to keep the environment safe,” said the minister. Khama is of the view that his ministry cannot meet their objective of providing a safe environment without the help of all Batswana, people living in Botswana, conservationists and concerned citizens around the world.

“By doing so we will ensure that the benefits of a wildlife haven is saved for future generations, both human and animal,” he said, further noting that they will putting in place facilities to accept, manage and best use the donations. Thokomela will be independently directed by a board of trusties, operating as a charitable trust. To get youth evolved there will be a competition for designing of Tlhokomela logo going around schools next year.