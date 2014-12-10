Human-elephant conflict a concern in Shashe, Motloutse

Human-elephant conflict is becoming a challenge in the Shashe and Motloutse rivers due to increased population, the minister of Environment Wildlife and Tourism Tshekedi Khama has revealed.

Responding to a question in parliament, the minister said they are concerned by the elephant population around the Shashe and Motloutse rivers, which increases annually due to influx from the neighboring Zimbabwe.

“The population increases on an annual bases resulting in human/elephant conflict,” he said, adding that the ministry has put up strategic measures to manage the population.

Khama pointed out that considering the importance of elephants as key species in the economy and their level of damage, compensation for the damage they cause has been increased to a 100 percent replacement value.

The minister revealed that other initiatives include educational awareness campaigns emphasising on human wildlife coexistence and “pro-active conflict prevention and mitigation measures such as electrified fences and use of deterrents such as chill pepper.” He told parliament that there will be animal control where elephants are active to scare them from high human areas.

The minister was responding a question asked by Member of Parliament for Mmadinare Kefentse Mzwinila when he wanted to know whether the minister was aware of the elephant population in the area as well as measures put in place to control the situation.