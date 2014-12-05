289 graduate from BAC

289 students yesterday joined the world of the unemployed after graduating from the Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) and University of Derby at a ceremony held at Boipuso Hall in Gaborone.

The students will now be searching for employment opportunities. Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Assistant Minister of Education, Skills and Development, Unity Dow encouraged the graduates of the day to make a contribution towards improving Botswana with their skills.

She further noted that time has come for the graduates to venture into entrepreneurship and create jobs. “Let me point out to you that, you do not graduate to exclusively look for employment. You graduate to tap into the various virgin areas of the industry and be employers. In the world of today, my conviction is that you do not necessarily need to work along your career path”, stated Dow.

The assistant minister added that Botswana is a country of opportunities, therefore graduates should utilise them. On the other hand, the Executive Director of BAC, Michael Lesolle said they always encourage their students through their learning experiences to gear themselves up to be advocates of entrepreneurship.

“Employment is not always guaranteed and so we strive to grow a pool of graduates that are empowered to take a lead in their professional careers”, he emphasized. Derby University vice chancellor Professor John Coyne advised graduates to use their qualifications as they carry a foundation leading to successful entry into a global workforce.