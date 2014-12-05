Thutlwe elected GCC mayor

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) councillor Kagiso Thutlwe for Village ward was today elected the new mayor of Gaborone City Council and he promised to redefine the city.

“We have a dilapidated city, dusty and ugly if you like. What can we say about the bus rank, roads, streetlights and people’s residential places? Embarrassing, is the answer. All the above are not a proper definition of a city,” he said after his election. The mayor said Gaborone does not represent the country on the international arena both in economic, social, political and spiritual aspects.

“These problems are our calling, our assignment to rebuild this city and take it to greater heights. We have been called to protect the street vendors, hawkers which all equate to informal sector. SMME’s are instrumental and fundamental in the building of any economy. But today they remain endangered species who are not free to make business: facing ultimate elimination, yet they too, have to put bread on the table,” he stated.

He further added that there is a dire need for serious and solemn decentralisation so that councils have independent authority to make independent decisions in the interest of the people. “Centralisation of power is archaic, regressive, barbaric and undemocratic to say the list. We hope those in power will see the wisdom to share with us a vision of a free, empowered and powerful local government,” he argued.

He was unopposed while his deputy is Kagiso Tshekega from Mosekangwetsi at Gaborone Bonnington South who contested against special elected councillor Macdonald Peloetletse. Tshekega got 24 votes while Peloetletse was voted for by 11 councillors.