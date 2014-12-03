Women underrepresented in ICT

The small numbers of women in the Information and Communications Technology is a cause for concern, which only women are best placed to explain.

In an interview with Botswana Guardian, Citizen Owned Businesses (COBIT)in Information President Anderson Kgomotso says women are in the minority in the sector. “They are completely underrepresented, especially on the technical front,” he says. COBIT is a 100 percent citizen group that advocates for Batswana in the sector. Kgomotso says that out of his 56 technical staff, 45 are men while only 11 are women. The figures show a 24 percent increase from the 25 males and two females last year. His current total staff complement is 59, and 38 are men while 21 are women. He has been continuously noticing the trend in his 24 years in the fraternity. His concern is that even though women tend to be detailed and like visual appeal, they continue to show resistance and do not excel in the ICT sector.

In their recent survey, European based IT organisation DG Connect carried out a study on women active in the ICT sector. The aim was to develop a policy toolkit with concrete recommendations for further action based on an analysis of existing data and replicable good practice. Results show that around seven million people work in the ICT sector globally. However, only 30 paercent are women.

It found that women are under-represented at all levels in the ICT sector, especially in decision-making positions. Although the sector is rapidly growing and creating around 120 000 new jobs every year globally, there is real fear that due to differences in demands and skills – and despite soaring unemployment – there may be a lack of 900 000 skilled ICT workers in 2015.

Challenges facing women in the sector, according to DG Connect are inadequate skills and knowledge about how to use ICTs in their daily activities and lack or limited connectivity to access information disseminated online. The main one stated, is that of gender related challenge. Power relations, whereby women and girls are ascribed responsibility for reproductive tasks in the family and community, which limits their time and opportunities to engage in the sector in ways that may enhance their lives. “In many rural areas women and girls are limited to occupying the domestic sphere. This limits their time to use and play with ICTs. Women still do not have control over decision making nor their time,” the study explains.

Women can do it

At 32, Gaongalelwe Mosweu is the vice president of Botswana Information Technology Society, non-profit organisation that represents stakeholders in ICT. She has been with BITS since 2006, where she also served as a secretary general. Her passion for computers started when she was eight years old. Though she started off with a UB bachelor of business administration, Mosweu says she went on to study for diploma in computer studies and certificate in internet governance with IDM College.

“I believe ICT has the potential to develop the country,” she says. Mosweu also serves as the current vice chairperson of Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority’s (BOCRA) technical advisory committee, which advices on the country’s code top-level domain, being bw. Other local women who have made a name in the sector include Alicia Mokone, permanent secretary in the ministry of Communications, Science and Technology, Katlego Arnone, MTN Business general manager, and the coordinator the Innovation Hub, the late Marianne Nganunu.