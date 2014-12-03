Inside the grand plan to save BDP

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) desperate bid to hang into power in 2019 has brought old foes together with one mission in mind- topple the current central committee and win back most of the seats the party lost to Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The BDP which has been in power since independence in 1966, fared dismally in the October general election and for the first time won less than 50 percent of the popular vote under the watchful eye of President Ian Khama. The party garnered only 47 percent, down from 52 percent in the last elections in 2009 but because of the first-past-the-post system, the BDP was able to get 65 percent of the seats in Parliament which is 37 seats out of 57 seats directly elected by the populace. Botswana Guardian understands that many Democrats are not happy with the party’s performance with some blaming the party President for the party’s dismal showing at the polls. “He was the face of the party, he travelled the length and width of the country but he failed to increase the party’s popular vote,” said a source.

Insiders say some party elders are also not happy with the fact that Khama selected Mokgweetsi Masisi as his successor. They feel that the latter will not turn around the party’s fortunes in the next general election in five years’ time. Sources say a plan is now being hatched to save the BDP from losing more support in 2019. The plan, Botswana Guardian understands has brought old foes in the form of the A-team and Barata Phathi factions of the BDP and are now working together to seize the party from what they call “tenderpreneurs.” During last year’s BDP congress some well-known business people in the likes of Guma Moyo, Thapelo Olopeng and Mpho Balopi won key Central Committee (CC) positions. Though the CC managed to raise enough funds to be used in the election campaigns, this has failed to translate into actual votes. “Yes they have brought money to the party, but what is the use of money if you don’t have a political party to fund? The BDP is now being run like a corporate body,” quipped one sympathiser of the emerging group, adding that the current CC members have little knowledge about grassroots.

He told this publication that the old BDP factions are now reaching towards one another in a move to save the party from further embarrassment. Lobbying for positions for next year national congress has already started. In order to retain or contest leadership in the party, prospective leaders require strong backers and strategic lobbying in party structures. Botswana Guardian understands that party heavyweights in the likes of Daniel Kwelagobe and Dr. Margaret Nasha will apparently play behind the scenes role to help the new group win positions next year. Also there are a number of businessmen who are apparently willing to fund the group and “save” the BDP. A source said the immediate past minister of Defence, Justice and Security Ramadeluka Seretse has been approached to contest for the chairmanship of the party next year.

“People feel he has a sober mind and can lead the BDP to high levels,” said a BDP insider based in Palapye. Seretse this week confirmed that he is interested in the position but denied that he has been approached to contest. “I have decided to contest at the right time. It is one position (chairman) I have my sights on,” he said in an interview. Denying the allegations that he has been approached, Seretse said, “I have not been approached by any grouping. We have dealt with factions a long time ago,” further stating, “I am not retiring from politics, I am ready to serve my party.”

There is a school of thought within the BDP that those who are positioning themselves for the position of chairman are in fact having their eyes on the bigger picture, which is the presidency of the party in 2017 when Khama steps down but Seretse has dismissed this saying the argument has no basis. This was also dismissed by a party insider who felt that, “2015 is too soon. The critical congress will be in 2017.”

Botswana Guardian understands that Seretse may face stiff competition from Jacob Nkate who is currently Botswana’s Ambassador to Japan. Tebelelo Seretse’s name has also come up for the position. Sources say Nkate has unfinished business within the BDP and is willing to be elected to the position of chairman. One source said Nkate is being positioned to challenge Masisi in 2017.

“He is likely to cut his contract short and come back to Botswana,” said the source. But there are those who believe that Nkate, is willing to play a waiting game until 2017. Nkate’s contract ends in 2016. Approached for comment Nkate who is also a former minister of Education and Skills Development said, “Yes, there are people who suggested it to me (contesting for the chairmanship position) but I am not interested in discussing politics because I am a civil servant.” He further said he will announce at the appropriate time if he is contesting or not. But a source this week maintained that Nkate is much interested but he will likely skip next year’s congress and contest for the position of presidency in 2017.

The source said some BDP members from both sides of the party old factions want Nkate to be chairman of the party because he has an understanding of grassroots politics. The big question is can the BDP’ new Central Committee to be elected next year revive the party’s fortunes in the coming general election? The answer lies on who will be voted to lead the party next year. So far Botsalo Ntuane’s name is being linked to the position of secretary general. “Ntuane will build the party from the grassroots, he proved himself as the executive secretary of the party,” said an insider. Party insiders say the group wants to win the chairmanship of councils where the BDP has a majority. People sympathetic to the current Central Committee will be sidelined.

Apparently the battle started last week Friday when longtime Central District Council (CDC) chairman Lesego Raditanka lost the position to Peter Williams. Raditanka this week said he was not aware that there are some BDP members who are grouping for next year’s congress. “But I cannot dispute it,” he said reminiscing on his loss. Prior to the election for the chairman and deputy chairman of the CDC, sources say there was a lot of lobbying and meetings were held at Honeymoon Lodge and Mabogo Lodge by those sympathetic to Williams.