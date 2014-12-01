EU has no hidden agenda in Botswana -Baum

The European Union (EU) intends to increase trade relations with Botswana in spite of its reduced foreign aid funds. Speaking to the media during a meet and greet breakfast meeting at Gaborone Sun on Wednesday, the new Head of Delegation of the European Union to Botswana and SADC Alexander Baum said the reduced aid packages and financial volume to the country do not mean that the EU has altogether cut its assistance to the country.

”We are looking at agreeing on proper trade and economics agreement that could lead to massive development of the economy,” he said adding that political relations between the country and EU have also increased. Baum said there is a degree of political connection established over the years. “Our interests in the country are straight forward and because of good relations there are no contradictions or any hidden agendas.” On trading Baum said the EU market is still very lucrative and open for the local beef industry. “If the beef market is managed properly it could prosper as it has a huge niche market within Europe,” he said adding that the country’s beef market has much more growth potential.

On attraction of Foreign Direct Investment Baum pointed out that although he is not well versed with local issues, records indicate that Botswana is failing dismally to attract investors. He explained that attraction of foreign investment relies on policy that creates an open enabling environment. “It seems as if Botswana has a lot of bottlenecks which some people view as red tapes that will keep out investors.” He said the key to attraction of FDI is creating an inviting conducive environment. “There is too much bureaucracy and obstacles that keep off investors,” he said adding that when selling the country as a destination of choice the same promised expectations should be practical on the ground. “There is no government that could determine where investors come into the country but government could at least do its part.”

He added that in the global sense countries like Botswana don’t capture that much attention, which could be negative as that is needed for the much-needed exposure. “At the end of the day people of this country want to be well governed and look for developments that will better their lives.”

Meanwhile Baum pointed out that the main focus of the EU will be on assisting the least developed countries. He said their current budget of £33 million will limit them to only focus on key developmental issues. The budget will focus on key areas such as education and development of business environment.