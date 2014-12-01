AU facilitates Lesotho Generals’ exile

Lesotho government this week confirmed it has exiled to South Africa the three heads of that country’s security agencies.They will be kept in South Africa pending finalisation of the documents that will govern their stay.

The trio is former Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Commander Lieutenant General Tladi Kamoli, the newly appointed Commander, Maaparankoe Mahao and Police Commissioner Khothatso Ts’ooana. Both Mahao and Ts’ooana will finally be hosted by the African Union (AU) while Kamoli will go to Uganda. Botswana Guardian had reliably learnt that Kamoli has left for Uganda while Mahao is in South Sudan and Ts’ooana will stay in Algeria pending the finalisation of documents to go to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and Security Thato Mohasoa confirmed that the three left the country and are currently in South Africa at a place that he could not disclose for security reasons. However, he disclosed that Kamoli is kept at a different place without the other two.

Confirming the latest Mohasoa said that: “I spoke to the Lesotho Ambassador at AU based in Addis Ababa, and he confirmed that the AU has granted authority to host Mahao and Ts’ooana and that the AU Peace and Security Commission (PSC) is still drafting the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the engagement as the two will be adopted to the AU bureaucracy. The ToR is about how they will be engaged once they reach Addis Ababa. Regarding Kamoli, he said Uganda has accepted but that they still do not have the details on when he will leave for that country. The three signed the Maseru Security Accord (MSA) in which they committed to take leave of absence from their country until after the February 2015 general election in Lesotho. The trio is being sent to a foreign land to acquaint it with how a military functions in a democracy.