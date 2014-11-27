Technical hiccups clip Air Botswana’s wings

Air Botswana yesterday cancelled all its flights following technical hiccups that occurred during the day.

Addressing a press conference today, the airline’s Commercial director, Joe Motse said yesterday one of their aircraft's tyre flapped out before departure in Maun and another tyre had to be picked from Gaborone to replace it hence it was delayed. He added that on top of the Maun incident another aircraft in Gaborone also experienced technical hiccups, forcing them to delay the flight departure.

“By the time all the challenges were solved bad weather caught up hence all the flights had to be cancelled.”Motse said all the flight schedules for yesterday are all being carried out today. He added that he could not reveal the number of people affected by the cancellation but admitted that they were many.

He pointed out that although there was inconvenience caused to their clients the most important thing was to ensure that their travel is comfortable and safe. “Upon realising the challenge Air Botswana management and technical staff took the time to explain the situation to the customers,” he explained, adding that the airliner also took the liberty to fix the travel schedules for all the customers who had to connect flights.

Meanwhile Motse took the time to explain that over time they have been able to improve their services to rate at international best practice of 90 percent. “The situation that occurred yesterday was completely out of our hands and we try by all means to avoid such incidents.”