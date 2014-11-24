Job losses looming at Govt. research institutions

Government is in the process of merging its three research institutions; National Food Technology Research Centre, Department of Agricultural Research and National Veterinary Laboratory.

Botswana Guardian can reveal that processes are ongoing for the appointment of a Board of Directors with the Public Enterprise Evaluation and Privatisation Agency doing the selection.

The new research body will be called Agricultural Research and Development Institute, according to a reliable source. Preparations for the merger started in December 2011 with a team from Botswana National Productivity Centre (BNPC) facilitating the process. The institution will start its operations in April next year following approval by cabinet. The impending change is likely to be a painful process as there is a high possibility of job losses for some staff members from the three institutions. In a recent interview with this paper, NFTRC managing director Martin Kebakile said the organisation was already losing staff due to the imminent merger. NFTRC has so far lost five staff members. “With mergers, people get confused and jump for new opportunities,” he said.

The resigned staff members have found greener pastures at the newly-established Botswana Institute of Technology Research and Innovation, Botswana College of Agriculture and ministry of Health. Meanwhile, Johnson Motshwarakgole of the Manual Workers Union said in an interview yesterday that they were going to have a meeting with the Union members from the three institutions on the impact of the merger and how to tackle it. He revealed that when they went to consult members from NFTRC in 2012, they (members) did not have complaints.