Homo- sexuality is a sin, full stop

I have been asked on the spur of the moment to give God’s perspective on homosexuality. I don’t want to get into a theological discussion neither am I asking you the reader, to enter into a debate. Rather let me begin by asking you, “Do you believe the Bible is the Word of God?”

Whether you are a practicing Catholic, Pentecostal, Charismatic, Protestant, Baptist then you must believe the Bible is the Word of God. That being the case, then you would know that the Bible condemns homosexuality as a sin. 1 Corinthians 6, 1 Timothy 1:10 states unequivocally that, no homosexual will ever enter the Kingdom of God. I think you want to get into the Kingdom of heaven, don’t you? Then you need to know how God wants to shower you with His grace. You can go to Leviticus 18:22 and what you find there is, “You shall not lie with a male as with a woman,” that’s the illustration, “it is an abomination” to God.

That is, in the manner a man lies with a woman, if he lies in the same manner with a man, or obviously a woman with a woman, it’s an abomination to God. Then in Leviticus 20:13, the prescription for that kind of behaviour is the death penalty. It is such an abomination that it was to be dealt with by the death penalty. “If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death.” There were about 35 iniquities specified in the Law, the Mosaic Law, for which the death penalty was prescribed and that was one of them. Later on you have the horrific statements, of the Apostle Paul in Romans 1:18ff about how the wrath of God is poured out from heaven against all unrighteousness and ungodliness. And he goes on describing something of the character of that unrighteousness, but it comes down to the description of the wrath of God as God giving them over, first to sexual immorality and then secondly, giving them over to homosexuality.

What that tells us is that homosexuality is not only an abomination and a sin worthy of the death penalty, but it is also potentially a divine judgment and that is to say God turns you over to the consequence of the iniquity that you persist in. That’s one of the horrific statements of judgment in the Bible and you can tell when God is doing that in a society because homosexuality begins to be acceptable and to reign supreme. That is the evidence that a society is under the divine judgment of God for that sin. You have statements by the Apostle Paul, in 1 Corinthians 6:9 and in 1Timothy 1:8-10 about the fact that homosexuals and effeminate do not enter the Kingdom of heaven that is very, very clear. And then you have the amazing incident in Genesis 19 of Sodom and Gomorrah which is graphic and unforgettable where you have a whole city full of homosexual men who try to rape angels, who were obviously in human form, that came to visit, and the men were struck blind, at the door of Lot’s house, where the angelic beings were given hospitality. The homosexuals were so passionate in their lust for those angels that in their blindness they still tried to find the door to break it down to attack those angels. So Sodom and Gomorrah and the cities of the plain were buried under fire and brimstone and that was the dominant iniquity that brought on the wrath of God.

I realise there’s an argument out there, but certainly not in the Bible that, “Well the real sin of Sodom was just that they were inhospitable. That’s no way to treat guests.” That kind of argument just shows the absurd nature of those kinds of things. You know, apart from the biblical record, common sense would tell you that men belong with women and women belong with men. It doesn’t take a highly educated person to figure that out, and that’s very apparent this is a moral foundation in all social relationships and it all goes back to the Genesis account that a man and a woman would come together, leaving parents, and cleave to one another for life. This is God’s institution and is the building block of all society. Peter calls it the grace of life. Anything other than a man and a woman married for life is grossly morally wrong. And the most perverse kind of relationship, of course, is that which is a man and a man or a woman and a woman. God gave those laws in order to protect and preserve His people so that they could effectively obey His moral laws. But there’s another aspect of the wrath of God and that is found in Romans 1. It’s the wrath of God in which He turns sinners over to their own choices. And you can see when it happens in a nation. It’s happened over and over again. God’s allowed all the nations to go their own way.

Eventually this is the cycle. They know about God, they reject the knowledge of God, they become wise in their own conceits, they turn away from God, they become idolatrous and then God gives them over to...what? Well Romans 1:24 says, “God gives them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonouring of their bodies among themselves.” Verse 26 says, God gives them over to homosexual sin. “For this reason God gave them up to dishonourable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature.” And then verse 28 to 32 says, “He gives them over to a reprobate, wretched, mind.” You have there three steps in divine judgment.

When God abandons a nation, when God gives a nation up to its own choices, when, in a sense, He removes restraining grace, the first thing is they will become preoccupied with sexual sin. You see that in our own country in the sexual revolution that has plagued the nation, in the Playboy mentality which now dominates our public media. It’s not just pornography, it’s in the songs, it’s in the magazines, it’s in the books, it’s on the TV, it’s a way of life. The diminishing interest in marriage, living together is the standard fare. We have literally been turned over to sexual immorality. Step two in the divine judgment is when a society normalises homosexuality and they do what is unnatural. Men with men and women with women, as Romans 1:28 says.

Step one, God having given them over to sexual immorality, and then step two, giving them over to homosexuality, step three, He gives them over to a reprobate mind. That’s a mind that doesn’t work, that’s a non-functioning mind. And that’s simply irrationality. And when you get there, there’s no way back because if your mind doesn’t work, you can’t honestly assess where you are and you can’t get back. And so rather than say we need to exercise some kind of biblical campaign to kill homosexuals or kill adulterers, or kill murderers and bring Old Testament law on the heads of people, I think we are way at the other end of this spectrum and we have to say, what we’re seeing in our own country today IS God’s work and God is not turning this into a Christian nation, God is rather unleashing His judgment and it started with the sexual revolution and now with the homosexual revolution and then the reprobate mind. And what the reprobate mind is, is an inability to think straight, where you begin to laugh at this calamity.

And I look at that and I see that the hand of God is withdrawn. However, there is hope in the goodness and the grace of God. God is in the business of forgiving sinners. He is in the business of setting captives free. He is in the business of releasing prisoners. He is in the business of washing and sanctifying and purging and cleansing sinners. That’s what salvation is all about. And, you know, if you are in homosexuality you may feel that this is something from which you can’t recover, that the impulses are so deep and so gripping and so dominating, that you may feel no matter how hard you try, as you may have in the past, to liberate yourself from this that you simply are unable to do it. And my word to you is that there’s nothing too hard for the Lord, nothing too hard. But it’s going to start when you break open as it were your protection and you confess this as sin and from the depths of your heart you plead to be cleansed and washed and forgiven and put your trust in the Lord Jesus Christ as your Saviour and the source of your salvation.

And at that point, what happens is, the old life dies, the Bible says, and you are born again in a new life. And in that new life is the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit and therein lies the power to have dominion over that sin and to see that sin broken in terms of its power. It will always be there, no matter what your sin patterns are, if you’ve been engaged in them long enough, the sin may go away gradually and slowly, you may find greater victory, but the memory will be there. And Satan always has a way and the flesh always is open to recycle iniquity. Do you notice that in your life? Sins you committed in the past long ago forgiven, the devil brings back the memory of those sins, sometimes even makes the excitement of those sins a sin in itself. So there’s no guarantee in this life that the memories will go away. There’s no guarantee that you’re going to be perfect in this life. That’s not going to be true. But there will be forgiveness, there will be victory and there will be joy and peace and confidence in the forgiveness that’s found ONLY in Christ. And the church will open its arms and truly embrace the forgiven sinner no matter what the pattern of the sin in the past was.

