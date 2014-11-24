I am hardcore BDP- Skelemani

Former Foreign Affairs minister Phandu Skelemani does not have any plans to quit active politics. The former Francistown East MP, who lost in the ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s primary elections to Buti Billy believes quitting should never be an option for politicians unless when faced with a conflict of interest.

“I don’t see myself quitting politics unless I encounter conflict of interest in my new adventure,” he said. Other than that, politicians should remain loyal to the cause, according to the former minister. Skelemani, who said he enjoyed relaxing at home, added that politicians should refrain from taking offence unnecessarily when the game does not favour them but instead talk it out. He made it clear to Botswana Guardian that he is still a full member of the BDP and that he does not see himself missing any of the party’s congresses.

Despite his loss, he still sees himself speaking for the constituency he belongs to in ensuring that its needs are met. “If we need a hospital, it is my duty to approach the health ministry about it,” he stated. The former attorney general also described himself as ‘on loan to politics,’ explaining that he has been a lawyer for the rest of his life. But does this mean he will retrace his footsteps back into the legal fraternity? He would not respond to this only explaining that, “had it rained much recently, I would have been at the farm.” Only time will tell.