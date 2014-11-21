Khama trips cost govt. half a million Pula

Government has spent half a million Pula on President Ian Khama’s transport and fuel cost over the past eight months, parliament heard on Friday.

According to the assistant Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration Philip Makgalemele from April to date the government has spent P490 434 on the president's transport and fuel costs.

Makgalemele said the cost cannot be broken down on how they were incurred by the president be it official, private or political party activities since in most cases the trips are combined.

"The president is entitled to use official transport for both private and official business at all times," said Makgalemele who further stated that government is duty bound to protect, transport and ensure that the president’s engagements are taken care of using public resources including those of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF).

The assistant minister was responding to a question from Member of Parliament for Francistown South Wynter Mmolotsi who wanted to know how much money was spent from government coffers by the president whilst campaigning for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). Mmolotsi also wanted the minister to state the amount spent on fuel for the aircrafts and vehicles and whether it was proper for him to use the BDF aircraft for political business.