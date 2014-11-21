Revealed, the happiest countries in the world: Botswana ranked last

A new map that shows happiness of countries' citizens around the world has ranked Botswana 150 of the 151 countries.

The map shows exactly which parts of the globe deliver long and happy lives for their citizens, within the environmental limits of the planet, with Botswana featuring at the bottom of the log at 150. Chad is the only country below Botswana at 151.

The map was released this week Wednesday showing Costa Rica, Colombia and Vietnam topping the league. The UK features at position 44 - higher than Germany (47), Spain (62), Canada (65), Australia (76) and the US (105).

In Africa, Morocco, Madagascar and Tunisia are some of the countries with happy citizens while Chad, Botswana, Mali, Niger and Central African Republic appear at the tail end of the table compiled by the relocation website Movehub, using data from the latest Happy Planet Index (HPI) - a global measure of sustainable wellbeing.

HPI says it 'measures what matters', rather than wealth: the extent to which countries deliver long, happy, sustainable lives for the people that live in them.Each of the three component measures – life expectancy, the level of well-being experienced and ecological footprint – is given a traffic-light score based on thresholds for good (green), middling (amber) and bad (red) performance.

According to Movehub, most measures of national progress put a high emphasis on the economic activity without too much concern for environmental limits or less tangible aspects, such as well-being. The HPI (Happy Planet Index) puts at the heart the idea that happiness is not necessarily about wealth, but living long lives with a high experience of well-being within the environmental limits of the planet, it says in its website further noting that the reason for some high-income nations to score significantly below other nations is the ecological footprint left on the planet. In order to compile the data, researchers directly asked people in each country for their views.