Botswana, SA sign trade and industrial MoU

South African President, Jacob Zuma and his Botswana counterpart President Ian Khama have reaffirmed their commitment to the deepening of existing strategic cooperation and partnership for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Speaking during the official opening of the second session of the Bi-National commission between Botswana and South Africa the leaders emphasized the need to fully implement all the signed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

The commission welcomed the signing of the revised Tswasa Water Supply agreement. The revised agreement allows flexibility between the countries to effect allocation of water to the greater Gaborone area between the rainy seasons subject to the Molatedi dam water levels. The commission further welcomed the signing of a trade and industrial corporation MoU.

The heads of state also exchanged views on political development in the region and the continent including Lesotho and Madagascar.

Meanwhile the two presidents noted with satisfaction progress made in many area of corporation such as agriculture, defence and security, education, energy, environment, health, home affairs, Justice, labour, minerals, science and technology, trade and industry, sports, transport and water.

They pointed out that they understand the importance of promptly accomplishing essential infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges that will enhance trade between the two countries.