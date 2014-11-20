Tawana’s nemesis earmarked to chair NWDC

In a bizarre twist of events, two BDP parliamentary candidates who lost to the opposition in the Maun West and Okavango constituencies have found their way into the NWDC chambers through the controversial special nominations.

In the October 24 poll, Reaboka Mbulawa was mauled by Tawana Moremi of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in the Maun West constituency while Mbaha Kavimba fell to Bagalatia Arone of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) in the Okavango.



Immediately after their loss in the general elections and well before the nominations, the duo were allegedly already lobbying for the two top-most positions in the NWDC main chambers.

With the ruling party controlling 30 of the seats that were this week boosted by an additional eight (8) specially-nomination seats, there is strong likelihood Mbuluwa will be given the NWDC’s chairmanship while Kavimba will deputise him. The BCP won 17 seats in the district while UDC got 3.



The anticipated developments have unleashed the ire of popularly-elected BDP councillors who feel they deserve the positions as they have the mandate from the electorate. This group wants councillors Galaletsang Mhapa (Kgosing Ward in Maun West) and Duncan Enga (Thamalakane North Ward in Maun East).

The two councillors appear to be up against a daunting task, as the party leadership (including President Khama) allegedly prefers Mbulawa and Kavimba for the positions.