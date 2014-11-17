BCP ready to engage UDC in cooperation talks

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) is willing to work with other opposition parties to unseat the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019.

The party leadership met over the weekend and resolved as thus. In a statement, party’s spokesperson Taolo Lucas said following their Leadership Forum which was held in Palapye to reflect on the outcome of the 2014 general election, the leadership resolved to engage the UDC and other opposition formations on how to topple the ruling BDP.

Meanwhile Lucas said the BCP president Dumelang Saleshando has expressed concern over the politics of fear, slander and lies that were uttered by the BCP opponents during the 2014 general elections campaign.

The BCP attributed the remarks as one of the major things that led to their loss. “The forum observed that the campaign was also characterised by unprecedented levels of misinformation and distortions about the BCP and its President by our opponents,” he said adding that the negative politics have an aggregate effect of eroding the integrity of the country’s democracy.

Lucas further stated that the BCP leadership noted dissatisfaction and concern regarding their loss of Parliamentary seats they held previously.

Looking into the future the BCP will embark on a nation wide tour to appreciate the challenges that the party encountered in the general election. “An audit will be undertaken on the structures and membership of the BCP with immediate effect.”