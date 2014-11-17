Mixed reactions to Masisi’s appointment

Members of Parliament (MP) have expressed mixed feelings over the rise of Mokgweetsi Masisi to the post of Vice President (VP).

After months of speculation on who would be elected as the country’s VP and Khama’s successor, the appointment of Masisi came as a shock, disappointment and pleasure to many. Speaking after his endorsement Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) spokesperson Mpho Balopi expressed satisfaction with the President’s decision, this notwithstanding that they also learnt of Khama’s choice of VP on the day of the endorsement.

Balopi described Masisi as a very forthright, principled, and ethical person in many ways. “He is mature enough to understand the landscape of the dynamic issues taking place both locally and globally,” he said. He pointed out that the party expects him to continue with his pro-activeness, vigorour as well as pay attention to detail. “He is a very sincere and diligent person and we expect him to lead that way.” Specially elected MP Unity Dow shared the same sentiments as Balopi and also wished the new-elected Speaker of the National Assembly Gladys Kokorwe well.

She said despite having worked with Masisi for a short period she was able to appreciate his sharp mind, decisiveness and ability to stay true to himself. Despite the high praise from his party members the appointment of Masisi did not settle well with some MPs. A down spirited Umbrella for Democratic Change president Duma Boko had no emotions to share as he said the results were a matter for the BDP. However Boko said the country could have done better. “In fact we believe that those at the level of president going down in this country have been short changed and as the UDC we will correct that in due time.” MP for Gaborone Bonninton South Ndaba Gaolathe also pointed out that his party had no words with regard to Masisi as a person.

“Obviously in a democracy those with majority will emerge victorious,” he said adding that they accept what happened as part of the democratic process. He added that as a government in waiting they will have to caucus on their role of taking the country forward. “We will also prepare so that if it happens that we are elected to lead we are ready to serve the nation.” Botswana Congress Party Keorapetse Dithapelo was rather surprised with the outcome as he never expected Masisi to be elected VP. The youngest MP described Masisi as staunch loyalist of the president. “We do not expect him to add anything new of any value rather than act out on the president’s orders,” he said adding that they do not believe that he is a firm believer in the core components of democracy.

“We see him doing more to safeguard the president and party projects.” Dithapelo also suspected that Masisi is just a decoy for the actual VP who will take over as president. “However it is up to him and the party to prove us wrong and let his leadership skills surface.” Botswana Federation of Public Sector Union (BOFEPUSU) Labour Secretary Johnson Motshwarakgole is pleased that the VP is from the southern part of the country.

He said that Masisi should be given the chance to show what he has to offer in his new role. “We believe he is born again and he will learn from his previous mistakes,” he said adding that he believes he will be the person who leads the BDP in the next elections.