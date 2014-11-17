Govt. has no business in running business-BOCCIM

Botswana Confederation of Commerce, Industry and Manpower (BOCCIM) president, Leta Mosienyane has pleaded with government to focus on regulation and leave business issues to the private sector.

Speaking during the BOCCIM 28th annual gala diner held at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) this weekend, Mosienyane said the main role of government is to facilitate while running of businesses should be done by the private sector. He said growth is needed for the improvement of the private sector, which can be attained through working hand in hand with government.

“We need to grow our companies for maximum beneficiation.” He added that growth of the economy relies on the backbone of the private sector.

The BOCCIM chairman complained about the persistent water and electricity deficit the country is facing. He pointed out that government has to look at improving the services. “The private sector could also go a long way in assisting government to help improve the situation.”

Speaking at the same event, MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Sifso Dabengwa said government has a huge task of making foreign and local policies that encourage investment. He said most advanced world economies were built through enabling policies.

“Infrastructure should also be improved to avoid any limitations,” he said adding that the private sector should also find a way of assisting government to develop infrastructure. The Gala dinner was held under the theme; “Nurturing a Private Sector Led economy.”