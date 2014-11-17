Khama snubs Tshekedi

A refusal by President Ian Khama to nominate his brother as Vice President is fueling tension in the first family.

The Khama family met on Tuesday night at Jacqueline Khama’s residence in Ruretse to persuade Khama to nominate Tshekedi Khama – considered more credible to protect the Khama legacy, according to sources close to the family. Khama is said to have been in attendance. He shocked the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Caucus on Wednesday when he named Education and Skills Development minister, Mokgweetsi Masisi as his choice for Vice President.

The nomination comes with conditions, according to sources. Masisi is expected to hand over the Vice Presidency to Tshekedi after a period of two years. Led by Jacqueline, the family is said to have been vocal on their preference, but cowered when Khama insisted that Masisi will be a transitional Vice President. Masisi comes in as a caretaker Vice President to protect Khama’s interests and those of his friend, Colonel Isaac Kgosi. Kgosi is facing several corruption charges.

“Tshekedi does not want a two-year gap,” said a source closer to the family. “He wanted to gauge his popularity and assert himself in power. “Two years is a short time to assert your political power. The family believes it has to be now.” Reached for comment Tshekedi acknowledged that his name has been mentioned in the run up to the Vice Presidency, but said, “at this time around it would not have happened.” He denied that there was a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Vice Presidency. “Not last night. Look, we always meet as a family.

We give support to each other. It is the Head of State (Khama), me as the Minister, my twin brother (Anthony) and my sister (Jacqueline). We discuss many issues and of course the issue of the Vice Presidency will pop up now and then because it is a topical one,” he noted. Those who understand the Khama family dynamics say following a lacklustre electoral performance, Khama wanted a Vice President who is not tainted with family or military ties to unite the ailing party. Sources say Tshekedi believed he was the right candidate. But the opposing sentiments, which have built over time between the two brothers led to Khama preferring Masisi on condition that Masisi should be in a position to give way to Tshekedi “in or around 2016,” according to those closer to the feud.

Sources say Khama’s preferred transitional candidate was Labour and Home Affairs minister, Nonofo Molefhi who turned down the offer. Molefhi could not be drawn into the matter this week when reached for comment following the revelation but said he is pleased that the election went according to the party plans. Molefhi was quick to point out that Masisi has good attributes that might be useful. “He is hard working and has shown commitment, which is required for his new role.” Much like Molefhi, Tshekedi expressed support for Masisi. “It is nice, I am wearing a big smile,” he said, adding that he likes Masisi’s demeanour.

“I endorsed him. We have known each other for a long time. He listens to advice.” Tshekedi’s hard-line stance against BDP leadership style is said to unsettle Khama. He openly criticised the conduct of the party’s primary election last year and had publicly accused government of anything that afflicts the country and is said to be calling for Kgosi’s prosecution. However, there are those who argue that Khama is resisting Tshekedi’s pressure because it is going to be difficult for Khama to win back the nation’ trust after sliding in popular vote and number of MPs in Parliament.

BDP lost around 17 percent of seats in Parliament. Tshekedi refutes allegations that he has been pressuring his brother to appoint him Vice President. “We don’t promote our own causes. We have not been brought up that way,” he said. Asked if he will accept the vice presidency in future should he be nominated Tshekedi said it would depend on the situation and circumstances. “If I have support, yes,” he quipped. As one BDP leader puts it, by appointing Masisi transitional Vice President, Khama has blundered. “He had no choice. He was under too much pressure.” In his final term, the BDP and Khama stand on a historical thin ground after he could not exceed 50 percent popular vote in the October polls and is believed to have forfeited respect to the point of political impotence.

Parliament kick-started its business this Wednesday, almost three weeks after general election and voted for its Speaker, deputy Speaker and endorsed Vice President in a dull affair devoid of pomp and circumstance. The delay has been a result of BDP paranoia that using secret ballot will lead to BDP MPs snubbing Khama’s choice of Speaker and hand victory to Margaret Nasha.