Diamonds alone cannot carry us forward-Khama

President Ian Khama on Thursday reiterated government’s position that reliance on diamonds alone cannot carry the country forward.

Giving his first State of the Nation address for the just elected 11th parliament the president revealed that the country’s GDP has been significantly boosted by renewed growth in the mining sector, which continues to drive the economy.

Given that this expansion was primarily due to global diamond sales, “we are further encouraged by the fact that these current trends are consistent with long term industry projections, based on growing demand among new consumers, as well as sustained recovery in our traditional markets.”

Khama told the nation in his televised speech that growing global demand for gem diamonds has further dovetailed with upward estimates of domestic production based on both the ongoing and anticipated opening of new mines and an extension in the life spans of existing mines through new recovery methods.

Together, these developments should ensure that we will remain a leading global producer over the next three decades, until at least 2050, he said. Khama however cautioned that diamonds alone cannot carry us forward, adding that government must therefore continue in its efforts to achieve greater economic diversification, which includes the promotion of further beneficiation within the minerals sector.

“In the case of diamonds we are already realising our goal of becoming a global ‘mines to market’ hub with the successful migration of the De Beers Global Sight-holder Sales from London to Gaborone, which was completed ahead of schedule,” noted the president, further stating that the first round of local Diamond Trading Company (DTC) sales took place in November 2013. To date 10 sight-holder sales have been successfully held in Botswana. Included in the DTC turnover has been diamonds supplied to local industry. This has strengthened our diamond cutting and polishing industry, which as of July 2014 employed 3,781.

According to him the Government owned Okavango Diamond Company has also successfully conducted eight tenders to date, which attracted over 400 customers from all over the world. In addition Boteti Mining Company (Karowe Mine) has also been conducting sales.