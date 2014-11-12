Masisi tipped to take over as VP amid Khama family feud

Minister of Education and Skills Development, Mokgweetsi Masisi is tipped to be nominated interim Vice President amid tension in the President Ian Khama family.

Parliament meets this afternoon – 18 days after election - to vote for the Speaker and deputy speaker. The president will then nominate a Vice President from among the 57 elected members of Parliament, according to Section 39 of the Constitution.

A highly placed said the Khama family met last night at Ruretse to map the way forward on the nomination of Vice President and threw their weight behind Khama’s brother, Tshekedi.

The family is believed to have agreed that Tshekedi has a better opportunity to protect the Khama legacy than Ian Khama, who has been associated with DIS Director General, Isaac Kgosi. Kgosi is facing several corruption charges but has not been charged.

The family is believed to be against the proposal by Khama to appoint an interim Vice President who will hand over to Tshekedi Khama in 2016.

“Tshekedi wants to gauge his popularity now and reassert himself in power,” a source explained.

“He believes two years is short time to asset political power. Khama prefers either (Eric) Molale or Mokgweetsi Masisi.”

The source said Khama believes the two will protect his interest together with Kgosi. Both Molale and Masisi have a better grasp of the public service and are willing to give way for Tshekedi in 2016. “Molale does not see himself as a career politician. Masisi is loyal to Khama.”

However, a constitutional lawyer said Section 39 bars Molale, a Specially Elected legislator, from holding the office of Vice President. According to the section, the President nominates the Vice President “from among elected members.”

“There is no exception,” Dick Bayford said, adding that Section 58 (2)(b) gives a distinction between specially elected and elected members of parliament.

Those closer to the family feud say Tshekedi has taken a hard-line stance against Kgosi and president Khama does not believe Tshekedi will protect his interests.

The delay to nominate the Vice President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker comes after a court case between the Attorney General and political parties in parliament over the method to be used to vote for the Speaker. The court ruled on Sunday in favour of political parties that use of secret ballot be maintained in parliament.