BDP caucus nominates Kokorwe, Molatlhegi for Speaker, Deputy

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) caucus met on Tuesday nominated Gladys Kokorwe as their preferred Speaker for the National Assembly.

The party also nominated Member of Parliament for Gaborone South Kagiso Molatlhegi to deputise Kokorwe while Fedelis Molao will be the BDP Whip in Parliament.

The party’s spokesperson Sechele Sechele has confirmed that the BDP causes met this morning and made its nomination for Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Party Whip.

Sechele said the party is hoping that their Members of Parliament will do the right thing and secretly cast their vote for the people that the party has proposed for the positions. He pointed out that Kokorwe and Molatlhegi where selected looking at their leadership skills.

“We believe that the selected people have the capability to occupy the positions,” he said in an interview.

However Sechele could not be drawn into discussing why the party snubbed former speaker Dr Margret Nasha for the position.

“There is no need to divulge the reasons as to why we did not vote for Nasha,” he said.

Commenting on behalf of his party Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president Dumelang Saleshando said although his party is scheduled to caucus this evening and make their final decision they have long decided on electing Nasha.

Saleshando said his MP’s want to elect the kind of person they believe will be able to treating all MPs equally.

“We believe Nasha posses this kind of qualities,” he said adding that they will meet to discuss the name of the deputy speaker.

For his part UDC Vice President Gaolathe Ndaba said they have long caucused and have selected Nasha for position of Speaker and their Deputy Speaker is Abram Kesupile. Ndaba said they believe Nasha is fair, experienced and has courage of conviction.

“She is a great facilitator of democracy and we need a leader like her,” he said adding that Nasha is a true example of a fair leader. He pointed out that Kesupile is also experienced and has remarkable consultation skills, which often bring people together.