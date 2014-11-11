Parliament to ‘endorse’ Khama’s successor on Wednesday

Now that the legal battle that brought the country to a standstill is over, parliament will on Wednesday elect the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and endorse the Vice President of the 11th Parliament.

The Vice President who will step in as the country’s next president, succeeding President Ian Khama in the next five years has been a closely guarded secret, known only by Khama, but tomorrow the name will be put before parliament to endorse or reject.

Following two-weeks of uncertainty in which the Attorney General had unsuccessfully instituted legal proceedings to determine the constitutionality of the National Assembly standing orders relating to the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and endorsement of the Vice President, Members of Parliament will finally cast their votes using a secret ballot.

According to the parliament public relations office the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and endorsement of the Vice President of the Republic of Botswana will take place at the parliament buildings on November 12 (Wednesday) at 14:00 hours.

Members of the public who wish to witness the event are encouraged to come early and be seated by 1300hrs as there is limited sitting space,” reads part of a statement from parliament.

Dr. Margaret Nasha and Gladys Kokorwe are contenders for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly.

The election and endorsement will be followed by the State of Nation Address by President Khama on November 13 (Thursday) afternoon (14:00) at the parliament buildings.

Meanwhile in his address following the court case UDC president Duma Boko said they are eagerly waiting for Khama to deliver his address and hear what he has to say. “Believe me we will come back with a response that is worthwhile,” he promised.