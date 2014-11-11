Fatigue, farting and fun in courtroom 8

By the time Justice Michael Leburu announced that the protracted constitutional court battle will be decided today (Friday), Deputy Attorney General, Morulaganyi Chamme cupped his face with palms of his hands.

Chamme was not the only one show- ing signs of anxiety. even the public and the media, were already exhibiting signs of fatigue after eight hours of legal arguments over the constitutionality of certain rules governing the affairs of Parliament – dubbed standing orders, or rules of conduct. This is a high-stake case with applicant, attorney Gen- eral and third respondent, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) represented by eight lawyers, with remaining six lawyers; Dick Bayford, Dutch leburu, tshiamo Rantao, Jao salbany, Mboki chilisa and Kgotso Botlhole repre- senting the umbrella for Democratic change (uDc) and Botswana con- gress Party (BcP) respectively. Duly supported by the BDP lawyers, the at- torney General had asked the court to strike down some standing orders that deal with the endorsement of the Vice President and nomination of speaker and the Deputy speaker.

When the case started all the seats and every available space in the two courtrooms collapsed into one to accommodate overflowing interest in the court battle but by 4.30 pm as Justice leburu announced that the panel of three judges would deliver judgement today, people were beginning to line out of the courtroom. Just like many cases the public was looking forward to real action and showed signs of anxiety whenever legal heads dwelt on unnecessary long foreplay that denies them the opportunity to witness real action. By the afternoon, it became evident that some had lost interest in latin jargon and began dozing off until a heavy fart from those who had already caught a nap broke the monotony and invited uncontrollable laughter.

With all the big names such as Daniel Kwelagobe, Duma Boko and Dumelang saleshando, the case appears to have attracted a sizeable number of onlookers. But the arrival of former speaker, Margaret nasha after lunch break drew the most attention from onlookers. nasha is vying for a second term as speaker and hopes the court will decide that those who lobby for her re-election be allowed to vote for her through a secret ballot as opposed to by show of hands. lawyers representing BDP, collins newman and company argued that Parliament should hold all its proceedings in public in sync with what he called the “common law of meetings” in which in ordinary life there is no need for legislation to voice out choices.

“There is no need for legislation to tell human beings how to decide,” Parks tafa representing the BDP said, adding that Parliament can operate without standing orders. How- ever, umbrella for Democratic change (UDc) and Botswana congress Party (BCP) lawyers counter argued that secret ballot wards off possibilities of intimidation and victimisation. Justice leburu, singh Walia and tebogo tau are expected to deliver judgment this afternoon at 3 pm.