The country is at a standstill- Parks Tafa

There was palpable anticipation when proceedings in the consti- tutional case kicked off in court yesterday morning.

All the attorneys for the 1st and 2nd respondents, umbrella for Democratic change (UDC) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) respectively had taken their seats and were raring to go. But, the applicant, Attorney General’s camp led by Morulaganyi Chamme was thin on the ground, prompting Justice Singh Walia to ask, “Where are all the others?” The 3rd respondent’s attorney, Parks Tafa had also not yet arrived when court started.

He would arrive only later causing commotion in the fully-packed courtroom, as people standing with backs pinned to the wall had to make way for him. and when he stood up, he began by apologising to Justices Michael Leburu, Singh Walia and Tebogo Tau for the delay he had caused. Guns blazing, Chamme defended the AG’s locus standing in the case, citing her appointment under the constitution sec 51 and the state Proceedings act section 3 (1).

As the state legal advisor Attaliah Molokomme is empowered to bring any proceeding to court. she is not only the Government lawyer, but also “part and parcel of Government.” He said the application before court in which the AGs is challenging the constitutionality of amended standing orders 4.3, 4.4, 4,5, 4.6, 4.7, 4.8, 4.11, 4.14 and 6.1 was brought in the public interest. on joinder he said the right of respondents to demand it was “very limited.” The respondents had argued that the speaker, clerk of the national assembly and the Members of Parliament should have been cited because they have a direct interest in the matter. Justice Leburu asked Chamme; “Who is the custodian of the standing orders?” to which Chamme said once they are published as they are there is no need for a custodian.

He said the clerk of national assembly is merely an administrative function, that she manages the implementation of the standing orders. Again Justice Walia asked, “aG brings the mater on behalf of Government, who is Government?” Chamme averred it could be the executive or all the three arms of Government- (Judiciary and legislature). Again Justice Walia asked, “Who is she acting for?” and the court audience burst out in laughter, seeing that Chamme was being put on the back burner. on substantive issues, Chamme argued that the matter is urgent as it deals with a constitutional question. But Justice Leburu quipped that this was not necessarily so.

Chamme drive his point that the issue cut at the heart of the government’s ability to function and that its quickest resolution was of necessity, imperative. The application should be treated on urgent basis. He said the crux of the application is that the standing orders by introducing a requirement of secret ballot for the election of the speaker “tinkers” with the constitution thereby violating section 89 (5) of the constitution. Further by their uncon- stitutional nature, the standing orders impinge on the exercise of Parliament to elect a speaker. and if a speaker is not elected, Parliament cannot transact any business, likewise, the election of Vice President is important because of his executive functions in terms of the constitution.

While voting by secret is a “good thing” for electing MPs, the secret ballot, said chamme is not the “appropriate tool” in Parliament, precisely because Parliament is a “debating house,” where proceedings must be carried in the open, a virtue that needs be promoted in a democracy. He would later wonder if Parliament would go to the extent of using secret ballot in the law making function. The same points were repeated by Parks Tafa who sup- ported the AG’s application. He said that it doesn’t matter how we arrived at the current state, the important thing is to fix it now when the opportunity presents itself, rather than let the mess build up and later ask the court to fix it.

The consequence of not having a VP means that the country is now at a “standstill,” until the issue has been resolved. He said the standing orders as amended were in violation of the constitution as they don’t derive from section 76 of the constitution; “They are not an order of Parliament or a statutory instrument,” he said, adding that whereas the constitution provides for Parliament to regulate its own proceedings at section 76, the provision is limited by law and Parliament should not go beyond its realm by modifying, altering or substantively amending the constitution.

When disposing of the respondents’ argument that the appointment of past Vice Presidents, Ian Khama, Mompati Merafhe and Ponatshego Kedikilwe were unconstitutional because they were elected by secret ballot, Tafa invoked the principle of presumption of validity of state actions, saying until any administrative or even legal finding is rebutted, it is deemed to be correct. in any case, that was a side issue because the matter is not before court (unconstitutional appointment of previous VPs). Judgement in the case will be handed down today at 3 PM.