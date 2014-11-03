SADC mourns President Sata

Zambia’s president Michael Sata, is dead. His death has caused controversy for one of Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) stable governments.

Since Tuesday night Sata’s health condition was a source of worldwide speculation. An official at the Zambian High Commission who preferred anonymity confirmed Sata’s demise. “Yes I can confirm that President Sata is dead after a long illness, he died in a London hospital on Tuesday night.

Vice President Guy Scott has been appointed to act for now,” he said. For the Mogoditshane Senior Seconday School’s Class of 2012 students and administrative staff, Sata will be fondly remembered for only officiating at the opening of the school but for also donating a whopping cash prize of USD 10000. However, the happiness from PTA would later turn sour as Sata refused to join them for lunch prepared in his honour and other invited guests on March 17 the day the school was officially opened as the plaque would show.

When it was time to go for lunch after inspecting the facility, instead of going to join his host President Ian Khama, Sata just decided to board his car without even bidding farewell to Khama. He was reported to have said that he couldn’t afford to seat and eat while there are so many people out there who are hungry. Just like in many countries, the Zambian constitution clearly states that the vice president automatically takes over in the event of the death or when the president is disposed of by reason of incapacitation of the seating. But in the present case, the vice president Guy Scott cannot take over because he is barred, as his parents are not from Zambia.

The move means one of the Ministers will have to act for three months before a substantive president can be elected. At the time of going to Press, minister of defence minister Edga Lungu was appointed acting president. International publications in the United Kingdom quoted Secretary to the Zambian Cabinet Dr Roland Msiska, as having confirmed that Sata passed away at 9pm on Tuesday night after being admitted to King Edward VII Hospital near Regent’s Park in London. At the time of his death Sata’s wife Christine Kaseba, a doctor, and his son Mulenga, the mayor of Lusaka, were at his side.

The man nicknamed ‘King Cobra’ for his undiplomatic remarks is remembered for having come to Botswana and leaving diplomats scholars, ordinary citizens and Zambians living here befuddled. Sata becomes the second Zambian president to die in office. The first was Levy Mwanawasa.