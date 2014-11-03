UNPF uses literature to address social issues

The United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) has started an initiative which seeks to explore the power of literature in advancing population, and development issues that affect young people in Africa.

UNFPA has decided to introduce creative approaches of positioning issues that connect with specific public and beneficiary groups through effective narratives.

“Literature is a powerful tool of social and public discourse. With an increasing number of respected female literary voices from across the African continent, the literary arts sector provides an important channel through which to explore the framing of rights and issues that affect young women and girls across the continent,” reads the statement.

The initiative will bring together young female writers to assist in promoting relevant development issues, particularly those affecting women and adolescent girls.

“While reading and writing are universally acknowledged rights, 38 percent of African adults are thought to be illiterate with two-thirds of these being women. Adult literacy rates are expected to continue to rise globally but are expected to remain below the youth literacy rate, in almost all regions across the world. While the global adult literacy rate is estimated to reach 86 percent by 2015, the youth literacy rate is thought to rise to 92 percent,” reads the statement.

The statement adds, “Access to education continues to be promoted in important development frameworks, but a lack of promotion of literature and cultivation of a reading culture is evident – even while the use of literature and other literary forms such as poetry presents a significant opportunity to amplify the challenges of young women and girls.”

The consultation, which will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, is organised by the UNFPA East and Southern Africa Regional Office (ESARO). Keletso Thobega, a freelance journalist/writer, has been selected as the Botswana delegate.