The lame duck president

President Ian Khama has five years left in his presidency but signs of him being a lame duck are showing as early as now through some of his decisions, at least according to political commentator Ndulamo Morima.

On election eve as some were making up their minds on who to vote for on the 24th of October, Khama’s personal lawyers who also represent the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) were busy drafting a letter to the Clerk and Speaker of the National Assembly and to Attorney General Dr. Attaliah Molokomme questioning the process that will be used to endorse Khama’s successor as well as the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

This week the country is now seized with a Constitutional Court case that has prevented all MPs from being sworn in or a Vice-President from being chosen as the Attorney General has joined the ‘party,’ suing all three political parties with representation in parliament. AGs’ is challenging the amendment of Standing Orders by Parliament in August this year to move from the normal practice of show of hands to a secret ballot. The case which was supposed to be heard on an urgent basis on Tuesday was postponed to the 6th of November.

The three presiding High Court judges ordered the respondents (all three political parties) in the matter to file and serve the Attorney General with their answering affidavits before the 31st of October 2014. The parties were also ordered to file their respective heads of arguments by the 5th day of November 2014. Opinion is divided as to why President Khama is so concerned about the way the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is elected. Current Speaker Dr. Margaret Nasha was not the Executive’s favourite because she is not a pushover.

Khama apparently now wants former Ambassador to Zimbabwe Gladys Kokorwe to be the next Speaker. Morima says maybe Khama’s choice of Vice President will not be a popular one hence his uneasiness with the amended Standing Orders. “Maybe his choice is someone who lost elections, but now he knows numbers in Parliament are not favouring him,” argued Morima. The BDP lost eight of the 45 MPs they won in 2009 and the party’s representation in parliament has fallen to 37 MPs compared to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) at 17 and three for the Botswana Congress Party (BCP).

Since he took office Khama’s succession plan has been a closely guarded secret only known by him. Now that the moment of reckoning has arrived the President is feeling the heat as he is not sure whether he will get support from his own MPs or not. “These are signs of a lame duck president.

He knows that most people will now be thinking that there is no more need to side with him because these are his last days,” argues Morima. Insiders say Khama wants his younger brother Tshekedi Khama to be his successor. But the President has to convince a group of BDP members who wants Nonofo Molefhi to be appointed Vice President. “He knows that should he choose his younger brother this choice will be rejected by a number of BDP MPs in the House.

Now the country is being held to ransom by one person because he has his own agenda,” said an insider. Another dilemma for the president is Samson Moyo Guma; the erstwhile BDP chairman. Most of Guma’s supporters during last year’s Maun Congress have won seats in parliament. Now there is fear within the Presidency that Guma’s friends might choose his name on the floor of Parliament for Vice President.

“These are Guma’s friends he was financing them as they campaigned for the general election,” said an insider. There had also been reports that Guma wanted to become the Vice President following his win in Maun. But there are also those who think Khama might appoint Thapelo Olopeng as Vice President or someone who lost the elections but was specially elected. On Tuesday Khama nominated Kitso Mokaila, Unity Dow, Eric Molale and Kenneth Matambo as specially elected MPs.

Morima says the BDP’s reduced numbers in Parliament are giving Khama a headache. “He knows he does not have the numbers but also he does not want to use his constitutional powers to dissolve parliament,” he said.