False start to 11th Parliament heralds Doomsday

Political parties say the false start of the 11th Parliament sitting could only mean one thing that the newly-elected government fears for the Doomsday ahead.

The parties were reacting to the turn of events in which the Attorney General is challenging the election by secret ballot of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Deputy Speaker and Vice President. In an interview, Botswana Congress Party spokesperson Taolo Lucas said the issue that is before the courts represent a false start for the 11th parliament. “The house was frozen before it could even start, all because the new government is at war with itself.” Lucas said the BCP believes that the use of ballots when voting is the most democratic practice that is free of intimidation and avoids any patriotism control from the Presidency. What is evident, he said, is that the new government does not have confidence in its own members.

“At this extent we only expect Doomsday ahead.” In his view President of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and newly-elected Member of Parliament of Gaborone Bonnington North Duma Boko said what occurred in Parliament was differentiation of ideas on what should be done. He pointed out that the constitution allows for the difference hence the matter is before the courts as a form of intermediation. “As a party we just want things to be done as they should be,” he said adding that they will be ready to accept any decision taken by the court, as it will be the rightful thing to do.

He however pointed out that the whole proceedings are confusing as some believe that despite the setback swearing in of Members of Parliament should just commence after the Presidential proclamation. “But the law is confusing, we will look into the matter and see what will be done,” he said adding that although they have their own view on the matter they will just wait and see how the issue turns out. Reached for comment on the matter the executive secretary of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Sechele Sechele pointed out that he is not at liberty to address an issue that is before the court and because it directly affects his party. “It would not be fair to talk about this matter as it affects my party especially that it is before the court,” he said.