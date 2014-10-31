President Ian Khama has appointed members of his cabinet following the opening of the 11th parliament this week.

-Christiaan De Graaf retains his position as the minister of Agriculture assisted by Patrick Pule Ralotsia -Former minister of Youth and culture Shaw Kgathi is the new minister Defence, Justice and Security

-Mokgweetsi Masisi is the Minister of Education and Skills Development. He is assisted by Dr Unity Dow and Moiseraele Goya -Tshekedi Khama remains the minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism while Kenneth Matambo remains the minister of Finance and Development Planning. -Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi is the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister -Dorcus Makgato is the new minister of Minister of Health assisted by Dr. Alfred Madigele -Nonofo Molefi is the Minister of Infrastructure, Science and Technology -Slumber Tsogwane is the new Minister of Local Government and Rural Development assisted by Botlogile Tshireletso and France van der Westhuizen

-Edwin Jenamiso Batshu remains the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs Prince Maele is the new ministry of Lands and Housing

-Kitso Mokaila retains his position as the Minister of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources -Eric Molale is the Minister of State President assisted Phillip Makgalemele -Tshenolo Mabeo is the Minister of Transport and Communications -Vincent Seretse Minister of Trade and Industry assisted Sadique Kebonang -Thapelo Olopeng is the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Meanwhile, the appointment of the Vice President has been withheld pending endorsement of the Vice President by the National Assembly, a matter currently before the courts.