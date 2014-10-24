Mogoditshane voting slow

With only four hours left before polling stations at 7 pm presiding officers at Legae school in the Mogoditshane constituency are concerned that most of the voters registered had not yet arrived at the polling station.

By 1455 pm , not even half of the registered voters have cast their votes. Legae is one of the polling stations which in an open space and voters have to deal with the scotching heat.

This prompted the elections officer to erect another tent. All the three political parties have fielded candidates in Mogoditshane.

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) is represented by Tumiso Rakgare, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is represented by Patrick Masimolole while the Umbrella for Democratic Party (UDC) has sent Sedirwa Kgoroba.