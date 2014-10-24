Botswana 2014 election: slow start in Moshupa

The voting process is well underway in Moshupa though rather slow at some polling stations.Many people queuing at some voting stations around the village complained of the slow process.

A voter who identified himself only as Sunday says he arrived at Diratsame Junior School polling station at 0445hrs but by 1000hrs he was stil a long way from making his mark. According to the Returning Officer at Diratsame,Kebonang Jong,as at 10am only 75 people had voted out of the 582 who have registered there.

He attributed this to a late start in the morning because the classrom they had initially set up in did not have electricity.But overall,he said the process is "smooth and peaceful ". At Moshupa Senior School,out of 481 who registered,only 63 had voted by 1020hrs. There are 27 polling stations in Moshupa out of 51 that make the Moshupa-Manyana constituency.

Meanwhile in the Francistown West constituency at Old T C Wholesale Polling Station the Presiding Officer complained of people who idled around after voting.