IEC counts external ballots

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) today (Tuesday) received ballot papers from 21 countries and 38 polling stations where Botswana embassies are located across the world.

Batswana living outside Botswana voted over the weekend and the ballot papers are currently being sorted according to the various constituencies under the observation of the IEC commission, various political parties, media and the public at the IEC headquarters.

Speaking during the presentation of the ballot papers the IEC chairman Abednico Tafa said the exercise is guided by section 57, sub section 5,6 and 7 of the Electoral Act. He pointed out that the sorting is meant to ensure that as the IEC they remain as transparent as possible and carry out everything as required by the law.

Political parties representatives Nehemiah Modubule and Bashi Sengwaketsi of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) campaign manager Thapelo Ndlovu attended the event to ensure all went well.