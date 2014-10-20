Nasha eyes second term as Speaker

The speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Margaret Nasha intends to contend for the post on October 28 after the general elections.

Nasha told a press conference this morning (Monday) she is interested in contending for the post again as long as she is able to find five members and a sponsor to support her.

“I am just looking for someone who will sponsor my name and people who will stand behind me,” she said.

Nasha pointed out that on the October 28 Members of Parliament (MP’s) would be given an opportunity to elect their speaker through the use of a secret ballot.” There will even be a ballot box placed in the house to ensure secrecy,” she said adding that immediately after the election the candidate will be sworn in the same day. The same will also apply for the election of the deputy speaker.

Still on the same day there will be the inauguration of the new head of state by the Chief Justice. The inauguration will be followed by election of specially elected MP’s. On October 29 the new MP’s will be sworn in followed by the endorsement of the vice president. Parliament will be open for business on November 10 with the State of Nation address and debates will begin on November 12.