WUC board chairman wants to be chief executive - Cabinet to decide at next meeting

Sound corporate governance rules may be thrown out the window as the Board of Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) intensifies the search to fill the post of Chief Executive Officer.

Former CEO Albert Mudanga’s contract ended in July. In accordance with standard practice, many expected that his deputy, Nginani Mbayi would be elevated. But that was not to be. Instead Mbayi has been asked to act on the position pending the appointment of a substantial CEO. Mbayi and Gaselemogwe Senai are the longest serving members of the executive team. Mbayi, the deputy in charge of (Operations and Water Resources) is a Chartered Engineer with BSc (Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University of Aberdeen, MICE (UK).

Senai is the Infrastructure Director and holds BSC Chemistry & Environmental Science from the University of Botswana. Botswana Guardian learns that the board is not interested in appointing any of the two. Instead reports show that the matter has divided the board as some preferred to have one of their own taking over. It is alleged that one of the board members wanted and at some stage recommended that board chairman Matome Tsholetsa take over the position but this was turned down by Minister Kitso Mokaila, who is the appointing authority. Asked to confirm or deny, Mokaila was cagey.

“I cannot betray my own board,” he said, adding under pressure, “I do not break governance rules.” Mokaila promised he would be appointing a CEO “very soon” but added, “I cannot tell you who we are appointing until after cabinet’s approval.” He would not say whether the names to be tabled before cabinet are of foreigners or locals. Malema has 25 years of varied experience in diamonds and base metals at various technical, projects, operational and general management roles having worked for different mines in the country, according to WUC website.

He is self-employed. Other board members who are not just qualified but also experienced are Dr Obolokile Thothi Obakeng, Godfrey Molefe, Rachel Nekati, Mercia Bonzo Makgalemela, Zuma Chengeta, John Phatshwe, Galeitsiwe Ramokopane, and Noble Katse. At the time of going to press, Malema’s phone was ringing unattended.