Big boys’ luxury toys!

Government continues to splash a lot of money on thirsty luxury vehicles when there are far cheaper models in the market. It seems government departments are holding their breath for the latest luxury SUV, double cab luxury sedans once they arrive at their nearest dealers. Government departments should be conscious on how they spend taxpayers’ money in high-end vehicles like the Subaru Impress, VW Tourags and double cab top of the range Ford Rangers.

Surely there are limitless options in the small segments where we find models like Corolla Yaris and entry-level Hilux models. It is obvious that the car market is competitive as dealers are clamouring for government pay cheques. However, government has a moral duty to opt for new vehicles that are easier on the pocket.