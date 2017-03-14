BOCCIM President urges academics to take leading role

Botswana Confederation of Commerce, Industry and Manpower (BOCCIM) president Leta Mosienyane has urged academics to be at the forefront in advocating for skills development towards creating quality infrastructure.

Speaking during the Boidus CBD Executive Seminar last week (Friday), Mosienyane said to help develop infrastructure development, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure should lead advocacy for skills development through infrastructure projects.

In his talking points Mosienyane said over the years the quality of infrastructure has declined in Botswana adding that projects are at sub optimal levels, some are white elephants, not sustainable or viable, have low demand and poor packaging.

The BOCCIM president pointed out that to turn the situation around, there is need for increased participation of the private sector in the management and financing of public sector projects. He added that strengthened partnerships between private & public sectors at all levels are also a requirement.

“Opportunity and incentives for corruption such as unnecessary bureaucracy should be removed,” noted.