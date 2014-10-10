SADC launches mission to observe Botswana elections

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) expects Botswana to live up to its history and hold free, fair and credible elections.

“The history of democracy in Botswana is long standing especially that the first elections in this country were held about half a century ago,” said the SADC Executive Secretary, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, during the launch of SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) for the General Election that will be held on the 24th of October.

The SADC Executive Secretary said the launch of the observer mission is of great significance as it demonstrates SADC’s commitment to the enhancement of democracy, governance, peace and stability.

Tax said the SEOM will ensure that the provisions of the SADC principles and guidelines governing democracy are adhered to in the conduct of democratic elections.“The responsibility to have peaceful, free, fair and credible elections lies in the hands of the people of Botswana,” she said adding that the country should continue to demonstrate political maturity and responsibility by respecting democratic principles and practices.

In her remarks head of the election observation mission to the Botswana General Elections Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, South-African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation said the 11th elections that the country will be conducting a true testimony that in the Southern-African region and Africa Botswana believes in good governance.

“This country has sacrificed a lot to promote democracy for most countries in the region,” she said adding that she hoped the coming elections will build on to the country’s impressive strides.