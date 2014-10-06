Things fall apart at BIUST

Rivalry at the multimillion Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) in Palapye has claimed its first victim, chairman Serwalo Tumelo.

BIUST council members are divided between two camps. There is Boyce Sebetela and two other council members Professor Happy Fidzani and Carter Morupisi on the one hand. Tumelo leads the other faction, which has the Chancellor and former president Festus Mogae and the Vice Chancellor, Pofessor Hilary Inyang. Acting education minister, Mokgweetsi Masisi is allegedly sympathetic to Sebetela’s faction. Sources say Tumelo emerged from a meeting last week Thursday with vice president Ponatshego Kedikilwe with a long face.

He had wanted to meet Khama but the latter shunned him. On the same day he went to Phakalane to meet Mogae. Earlier on the day he had a brief meeting with Prof. Inyang in his quest to fight for his position as chairman but all in vain. A few days later Masisi terminated Tumelo’s position as chairman allegedly on the recommendations of Office of the President. He has since appointed Boyce Sebetela as new chairman. Masisi apparently has in his possession a dossier detailing Tumelo and Inyang’s failures hence his decision to terminate Tumelo’s contract.

But Masisi said there is no such dossier. “I am not aware of any dossier,” he said. He refused to discuss details of the cabinet memo directing him to terminate Tumelo’s contract as chairman, saying he is not going to discuss internal issues with the media. “What I can confirm to you is that we have discussed BIUST in cabinet,” said Masisi refusing to go into details. Meanwhile, Tumelo admitted to this paper that he is aware of a dossier that Masisi has. He said he is ready to clear his name. “What I have is my name and I will do anything to clear it,” he said.

Tumelo is expected to address a press conference soon where he will name and shame those behind sabotaging the BIUST project. For his part Sebetela claimed ignorance of any divisions within the BIUST council. “I am not aware that the council is divided,” he said. Sebetela however rubbished claims that he is interested in taking over as chairman from Tumelo. It is alleged that he is looking at re-establishing his political ties in Palapye and BIUST comes at the opportune time. “That is nonsense,” he said, adding that his term as BIUST council member comes to an end in October this year and he has already indicated in writing to the BIUST council secretary that he is not available for a second term. He also rubbished claims that his relationship with Tumelo has gone sour. “I have known Tumelo since we worked together at the Ministry of Finance, me as minister him as PS and I have never had issues with him.” There are also allegations of nepotism at BIUST.

When BIUST council did not renew former acting vice chancellor Shabani Ndzinge’s contract, sources say Parks Tafa, a senior partner at Collins Newman & Co and a close associate of President Khama, was enraged. A source says Tafa questioned the BIUST chairman initially via an SMS why his cousin Ndzinge’s contract was terminated. He later protested over the phone, but insisted he was not calling as Ndzinge’s lawyer but as his cousin.

A defiant Tumelo apparently told Tafa that the decision was a unanimous council decision. Reached for comment Tafa said, “I have nothing to do with BIUST.” Asked about his views on BIUST recruitment policy Masisi said he is not allowed to discuss BIUST matters with the media, saying the only people who can do so the vice chancellor and the Public Relations officer.