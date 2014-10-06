BOFEPUSU’s Motshwarakgole devoted to UDC

Botswana Federation of Public Sector Union (BOFEPUSU) Labour Secretary Johnson Motshwarakgole remains devoted to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) as the preferred party to rule.

Addressing a full capacity crowed at the launch of the UDC leader Duma Boko, which was held in Gaborone Bonnington North over the weekend, the union leader began with an emotional workers struggle song that got the crowd exited and singing along with him.

He then told the crowd that October 24 is the freedom day for all workers as they will be in a position to elect a party that will end their suffering.

“I have no regrets and second thoughts when I say that Boko should be the man that you vote for,” he said adding that he continues to stand by the words he made in Serowe that he has endorsed the UDC as the preferred party to rule.

Motswarakgole advised the 110 000 government employees across the country that in order to break free from the painful and embarrassing poverty constraints, they should vote the UDC into power.

He dismissed president Ian Khama’s poverty eradication initiatives, saying makes a mockery out of the people’s poverty and degrading living status.

“Khama reminds me of colonial leaders we once had, they would give you and after that laugh at your back,” he said ad. The unionist claimed the police and Botswana Defense Force officers are ready to vote the UDC into power. BOFEPUSO Deputy Secretary General, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa accompanied Motswarakgole to the launch, and he could be seen nodding to his leaders words as he was addressing the crowd.