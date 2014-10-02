Nation rejoice on Independence eve

Botswana ushered in the Independence Day in spectacular fire works and an amazing battle of the disciplined forces band performances.

Last night the nation and president Ian Khama convened at the National Stadium to usher in the country’s 48th independence anniversary with spectacular fireworks, performances and sharing of Botswana’s history.

The evening began with performances from traditional groups from across the country. Hosana was performed by Tjilenje troop from Francistown, Dipela tsa ga Kobokwe from Molepolole dance phathisi, Morogo WA Ngwana from Ramotswa danced Setapa. The Polka dance was the closing of traditional performances and the highlight performance, which saw the youthful Gareng ga Dithota from Khawa living up to their reputation.

The Kwaito Kwasa queen Naledi Kaisara known by her stage name of ‘Slizer’ took the night performances to the next level. Later the Botswana Police and Prisons stamped in their authority with jaw dropping dances that left patrons in awe. The night ended by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) acts which ended with a spectacular display of fire works.