Another BEDIA head appointed Ambassador

In her quest to secure deeper bilateral relations with kindred nations, Botswana this week announced the appointment of two new Envoys to the Kingdom of Sweden in the Scandinavia and Kenya in East Africa.President Ian Khama appointed Lameck Nthekela the immediate past Acting Chief Executive of the country’s inward and outward investment agency- hitherto known as Botswana Export Development and Investment Authority (BEDIA), which has now been merged with the former International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to create a new entity known as Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC).

At BITC, Nthekela headed the BEDIA portfolio. Meantime John Moreti has been appointed Ambassador to Kenya, the economic powerhouse of east Africa. It is hoped his deployment there will secure Botswana’s strategic interests in the planned trilateral free trade agreement between the Common Market of East and Southern Africa (COMESA), the East African Community (ECA) and Southern African Development Community (SADC). The ambitious regional bloc is envisaged to actualise the dream of Africa’s founding fathers for the establishment of an African Economic Community (AEC), which is a derivative of the Charter establishing the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the current African Union (AU).

And finally Khama announced the redeployment of Ambassador Bernadette Rathedi to Brazil, which is a member of the world’s emerging economies under the aegis of BRICS. With a well-developed agricultural sector, Brazil could help Botswana’s fledgling agricultural sector through skills transfer and the adaptation of biotechnology. Brazil is also renowned for her prowess in football, the modern-day international money-spinning industry. A statement from Julia Rowland of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says the new appointments effect next year January.