Could BNF live to regret its decision on Bontshetse?

Francistown high court will today (Friday) hear a case in which recalled Botswana National Front parliamentary hopeful for Tonota South Maokaneng Bontshetse is fighting his party for political survival.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Pono Moathodi, who crossed the floor to the BNF in April after losing the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections to Thapelo Olopeng, has since replaced Bontshetse. In documents filed before court, Bontshetse argues that his recall was made in July 29 this year 58 days before the October 24 general election. He says this violates the party’s primary election rules and regulations for selection of parliamentary and local government candidates.

“That is less than the 90 day period as set out in article 9.1,” he says in the affidavit. Bontshetse is represented by attorneys Atang Latelang and Steve Sibanda, who will further argue that contrary to the party’s regulations, there was never any recommendation from the constituency that Bontshetse be recalled for unsatisfactory performance. “The constituency vice chairman, Charles Obotseng who sits in the constituency committee informs me that the committee never made any recommendation to the central committee of the BNF or any structure of the party to recall me from standing as a parliamentary candidate in the Tonota constituency,” he says.

He will also show that BNF relied on irrelevant factors when it decided to recall him., “What the party ought to have considered as relevant and in the interest of the party was a recommendation by the members of the constituency of Tonota, pleading with the Central Committee that I be recalled because I was non-performing,” he said. He will argue further that there was never any gesture of displeasure from the constituency let alone the party that he was not performing in the constituency.

“Even assuming the party was of the view that I was not performing, it was not for the party to recall me but the masses of Tonota who had shown faith in me,” states Bontshetse. His lawyer, Sibanda confirmed to BG News that they had served BNF with the summons, but declined going into details as the matter is before the court. It is alleged that after receiving the documents the leadership of BNF called Bontshetse for hearing this week but he declined saying the matter can only be resolved by the court. Secretary General of BNF Ferdinand Kgosikoma acknowledged that they have received the summons from Bontshetse lawyers. “We do not know what his lawyer is going to say in court because the decision has already been taken.

We expect him to come to a hearing this week so that he could know about his fate,” said Kgosikoma adding that they notified him about the hearing last week on the 10th. “We are still waiting for his response because he was given seven days to do that,” said Kgosikoma. Francistown high court Judge Justice Zibani Makwade will preside over the case. Bontshetse wants the BNF to pay all costs and he has cited Moathodi as the third respondent.