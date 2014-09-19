Govt’ to regulate construction industry

Government is confident that parliament will pass Construction Industry Authority Bill (CIAB) by 2015. However, this will only happen after through consultation with stakeholders, mainly the construction industry players.

Once passed, the Act will further provide a ‘conducive environment’ for the industry, Minister of Infrastructure Science and Technology Johnnie Swartz told the Builders Expo in Gaborone today.

He further pointed out that currently the ministry is working closely with the private sector to finalise an instrument that will regulate contactors.

"All these building blocks and efforts are fundamental to the growth of the construction industry," he said. Swatz added that these are critical tools and necessary checks and balances that will ensure that the critical elements, which support professionalism by consultants and contractors, are adhere to. "We are transitioning from the current unregulated environment to a regulated one," he said adding that the current industry image is not too pleasing. “We want to shake it off and allow it to take its rightful place as a key economic driver."

Meanwhile the overall contribution of the construction industry to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown to 7.7 percent from the 4.7 percent that was recorded in the year 2000.

Upon implementation the Contractors bill will be joining the recently adopted Acts of Architects, Engineers and Quantity Surveyors.