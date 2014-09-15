BDP driver linked to Mmolotsi’s burglary

The driver of the campaign vehicle of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and another party activist in Francistown south are under police investigations for alleged involvement in the break-in at the house of area Member of Parliament, Wynter Mmolotsi.

Mmolotsi’s house was burglarized last Friday morning. Two cellphones and a fridge were stolen. Mmolotsi confirmed that there was a break-in at Montana Lodge in the same neighbourhood. When the Montana Lodge suspects were apprehended and interrogated, it emerged that the same were responsible for the burglary at the MP’s house. One of the suspects told the Police about the driver’s involvement. He said that, he and the driver were carrying out orders from the party when they broke into Mmolotsi’s house.

It is alleged that the BDP campaign vehicle was used in the criminal act. The MP told BG News that he was aware of both the arrests and the alleged identities of the culprits. He said he had since got back his fridge. Kutlwano Police station commander, Letsholathebe Mothibi confirmed that some people, connected with the break-in at the Montana Lodge are in his custody. “Investigations are ongoing,” he said declining to say whether the criminal act was also a deliberate act of political harassment on the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) MP.

“As far as we are concerned, these are suspects for stealing and we have not found anything linking them to any party,” added Mothibi. BDP campaign manager, Polokego Mokgele Letsholo confirmed being aware that two BDP members were in Police custody. “What I can confirm is that on Monday, our driver was arrested in connection with theft. My understanding is that he was found in possession of stolen goods which were allegedly bought from thieves. I do not even know the owner of the goods. We are awaiting completion of the investigations by the Police,” said Letsholo. The recent theft at Mmolotsi’s house has fed into the rumour mill that the ruling party is bent on intimidating the opposition by hiring thugs to do the dirty work.

Among the victims of what many believe is political hooliganism are president of the UDC, Duma Boko, the late secretary general of the UDC, Gomolemo Motswaledi, the UDC parliamentary candidate for Mogoditshane, Sedirwa Kgoroba and UDC activist, Disoso Pheto among others.