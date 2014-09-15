Hostile reception for EFF representatives

Members of the South-African Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party reportedly received hostile reception from security agents, according to Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) council candidate, Arafat Khan.

He was speaking during his launch in Molepolole North. He said a six-member team of the EFF polit buro who came into the country to support him were harassed by members of the Directorate on Intelligence Services (DIS) agents.

Khan went on to state that when the EFF members arrived they were followed around and at one point they were vigorously searched and their passports were demanded to verify their entry into the country.

"Due to this treatment we decided that it was best they left the country."

The six came after government barred EFF leader Julius Malema from entering the country to attend Khan’s launch.

However Botswana Police spokes person Christopher Mbulawa dismissed the claim saying that they never received any complaint of harassment by security officers. He added that everyone including foreigners have the right to register a complaint with the police when they feel they receive unfair treatment from security officers.

Mbulawa went on to explain that however officers are allowed to go through a routine search on any individual once they suspect them of anything.

"And that applies to both locals and foreigners, that is how we carry out investigations."

For his part UDC Member of Parliament hopeful Mohammad Khan said that they are surprised by the hostile treatment against the EFF leader who he say has done nothing wrong to be barred from entering the country.

In 2013, Malema criticised President Ian Khama’s “puppet government” and called for regime change in the landlocked country reliant on diamond exports.