DISS invade Sunday Standard offices

The Directorate on Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agents this morning (Tuesday) invaded the offices of Sunday Standard newspaper on a mission to search for ‘seditious’ material that could implicate the publication.

The intrusive search that began around 11 AM follows the arrest of Sunday Standard Editor Outsa Mokone Monday for possible sedition, which is an incitement to rebellion. The four agents accompanied by a ruffled Mokone were later seen in the afternoon emerging from the office with brown envelopes, a floppy disk and hard drive. The agents were earlier seen by this publication interrogating Mokone in a closed session inside the editor’s office. Two of the agents drove off with Mokone in a White KIA Sorento registration number B 530 AXZ. The other two with serious facial expressions later emerged from the office and drove off in a White Honda B554 AOP.

Narrating the events Sunday Standard administration assistant Kemo Kganetse said the four men just entered into their office without warning and began searching their office. “We were terrified and just left them to do whatever they wanted,” she said adding that they went through their files and even inspected their main server. The sedition charge against the newspaper arises from a recent article authored by reporter Edgar Tsimane, linking president Ian Khama to a car accident. Tsimane has since sought asylum in South Africa.