All Kasi releases trendy Independence T-shirt

All Kasi Clothing Company is releasing a limited edition T-shirt to celebrate Botswana’s 48th Independence anniversary, the company’s founder has said.

Ludo Kemoeng says the special shirt is the first in an annual series of commemorative shirts that have been a long time coming from All Kasi, the native company that took it upon itself to celebrate Botswana through clothes at the dawn of the new millennium. “Since birth in August 2000, All Kasi has always strived to make the people of Botswana proud of themselves and their country in a fashionable manner.

One way to achieve this was to make All Kasi clothes in three exclusive colours: the sky blue, black and white of the Botswana flag!” he said. All Kasi chose to be unmistakably local at a time when the prevalent market perception was that foreign clothes and brands were “cool” and local ones were not. And against loud calls for a wider spectrum of colours, the brand boldly stuck with the blue, black and white.

After the brand’s beautiful and historical stint with the Zebras, “everybody” wanted an All Kasi sports uniform but in their own colours and All Kasi could no longer insist on sky blue, black and white! And so All Kasi went on to dress many corporate companies, clubs, associations and institutions beautifully in their own preferred colours, says Kemoeng in a press release this week. While this special T shirt marks a beautiful return to the blue, black and white foundation, it is also a truly unique and sentimental piece of modern-day Botswana culture; and in true All Kasi style, it is ideal for the patriot and the tourist.

The shirt goes on sale countrywide on 1st September to mark the beginning of the Independence month.